Punjab Rajya Saba MP Sahney for release of Sikh prisoners

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday raised the issue of Sikh prisoners undergoing imprisonment in cases related to militancy days in Punjab, stating that several of them were facing physical and mental health issues. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikram Sahney speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The MP from Punjab said in Rajya Sabha that the issue was “complex” and rooted in historical, political and legal considerations. “These individuals who were arrested and imprisoned were involved in various incidents related to militancy in the state. The prolonged incarceration of Sikh prisoners has raised concerns. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he added.

Sahney also referred to the release of convicts of Bilkis Bano case after completing 15 years in jail and also the assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were released after completion of 30 years in prison. He demanded that there should be a uniform national-level policy that governs the Centre and state governments for the premature release and remission cases so that uniformity is maintained.

He drew the attention of the House that some of the prisoners who were granted remission like Gurdeep Singh Khera and Devinder Pal Bhullar and whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment like Balwant Singh Rajoana have not yet been released. He urged the Prime Minister and the home minister to constitute a high-powered committee to review the cases of such Sikh prisoners and grant release to them.