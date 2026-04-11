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Punjab recorded five-fold excess rain in a week: IMD

The excess rain between April 2 and 8 left read-to-harvest wheat crop damaged across more than 1.3 lakh acres in Punjab

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:36 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Punjab recorded nearly five times the normal rainfall between April 2 and 8, an unusual wet spell for the month, which left standing wheat crop damaged across more than 1.3 lakh acres in the state.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said around 1.31 lakh acres of standing wheat crop had been affected, with a special girdawari already underway to assess losses. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 20 mm of rainfall during the week against the normal of 3.3 mm — a sharp departure from typical early-April conditions.

The excess rainfall was caused by two successive Western Disturbances (WDs) that remained active over the region from April 2 to 7 and again from April 6 to 8, bringing widespread showers across Punjab.

The untimely rain, coupled with hailstorms and strong winds, led to lodging and moisture-related damage in wheat fields, particularly in Fazilka, Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa and Tarn Taran.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said around 1.31 lakh acres of standing wheat crop had been affected, with a special girdawari already underway to assess losses.

Meanwhile, in some relief to farmers, the IMD has forecast dry weather over the next week.

The maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 7-8°C during the period, with a gradual increase of up to 8-10°C across the plains of northwest India between April 10 and 16, according to the IMD bulletin.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab recorded five-fold excess rain in a week: IMD
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