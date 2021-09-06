Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab records 20.41% rise in GST collection in August
Punjab records 20.41% rise in GST collection in August

Punjab recorded a goods and services tax (GST) collection of ₹1,188
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Punjab recorded a goods and services tax (GST) collection of 1,188.70 crore in August 2021, a rise of 20.41% over the revenue of 987.20 crore during the corresponding month of previous year.

The growth is a fair indicator of the rapid economic recovery after the second wave of Covid-19, said a spokesperson of the taxation commissionerate. The sectoral analysis of the GST receipts suggests healthy recovery in sectors such as iron and steel, electronic goods, fertilisers, telecom and banking, he added.

In addition to the regular IGST settlement, the state also received ad-hoc settlement to the tune of 448.35 crore in August for the first quarter of financial year 2021-22, said the spokesperson. As a result, the GST revenue up to August witnessed a high growth of 80% as compared to corresponding period last year. In August, the tax collection from VAT and CST was 648.44 crore and 26.97 crore, respectively. The state development tax collection remained at 11.38 crore.

