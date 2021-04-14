Punjab registers 53 deaths, 3,003 fresh Covid cases

The coronavirus tally in Punjab rose to 2.79 lakh on Tuesday with 3,003 new infections, while 53 more deaths took the toll to 7,609, a health bulletin said.

There are 28,184 active cases, while 2,612 more coronavirus patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2.43 lakh, the health department bulletin said.

Seven deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, six each in Sangrur and Gurdaspur and five each in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.

Ludhiana reported 480 cases, followed by 391 in Jalandhar, 374 in Mohali, 312 in Amritsar and 298 in Patiala.

There are 50 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 363 are on oxygen support. A total of 64,07,939 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.