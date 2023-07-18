Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab releases 183 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme

Punjab releases 183 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 18, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur said the funds were released under the scheme only till 2016-17

The Punjab government has released 183 crore under the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students in the state.

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur (File photo)
Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur (File photo)

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur said the funds were released under the scheme only till 2016-17, and due to non-disbursement of scholarship amount from the year 2017-18 to 2019-20 by the Central government, many students had to face difficulties.

“Considering the problems faced by the students, the state government has decided to release 40% of the fee of private and government-aided institutions for the years 2017-18 to 2019-2020,” she added in a statement.

The minister stated that about 1,900 institutions were audited by the finance department and after conducting the audit, 40% is being paid to these institutions after deducting the objectionable amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out