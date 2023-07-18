Punjab releases 183 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme

The Punjab government has released ₹183 crore under the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students in the state. Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur (File photo)

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur said the funds were released under the scheme only till 2016-17, and due to non-disbursement of scholarship amount from the year 2017-18 to 2019-20 by the Central government, many students had to face difficulties.

“Considering the problems faced by the students, the state government has decided to release 40% of the fee of private and government-aided institutions for the years 2017-18 to 2019-2020,” she added in a statement.

The minister stated that about 1,900 institutions were audited by the finance department and after conducting the audit, 40% is being paid to these institutions after deducting the objectionable amount.

