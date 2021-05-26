Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab releases 100 crore to clear cane growers’ dues
The state government released the amount at its own level despite the Union government withholding the subsidy of ₹31 crore for export and ₹10 crore for buffer stock for 2019-20, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the amount would be credited into their accounts on Tuesday itself. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

The cooperative sugar mills have released the balance amount of 100 crore due towards the cane growers for financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Announcing this, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the amount would be credited into their accounts on Tuesday itself.

He said the state government was also undertaking measures to increase the income of cane growers and cooperative sugar mills had provided 16 lakh saplings of high yielding varieties of sugarcane to cane growers with the active assistance of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Karnal.

