Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab on Friday reported 27 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,662, according to a medical bulletin
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:36 PM IST
With no Covid fatality reported in Punjab, the death toll stood at 16,518 on Friday. (HT File)

Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 27 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,662, according to a medical bulletin.

The positivity rate was 0.07 % on Friday, the bulletin said. With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state last the 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,518.

Among fresh cases, Gurdaspur and Patiala reported five each and Amritsar three. The number of active cases in the state dipped to 279, the bulletin said.

With 33 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,865, it said.

A total of 1,45,71,421 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 36,932 were tested on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ISIS-K claims killing of Sikh physician in Pak’s Peshawar

Amarinder hits back at Rawat, says Cong in pathetic state in Punjab

Proximity with Shah puts question mark on Capt’s secular credentials: Rawat

Punjab is in safe hands: Deputy CM Randhawa in veiled attack on Amarinder Singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP