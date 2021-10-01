Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 27 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,662, according to a medical bulletin.

The positivity rate was 0.07 % on Friday, the bulletin said. With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state last the 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,518.

Among fresh cases, Gurdaspur and Patiala reported five each and Amritsar three. The number of active cases in the state dipped to 279, the bulletin said.

With 33 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,865, it said.

A total of 1,45,71,421 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 36,932 were tested on Friday.