Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

Chandigarh Punjab on Monday recorded 27 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,00,576, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,373, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday recorded 27 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,00,576, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,373, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Mohali and four each from Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Mohali districts, it said.

There are 359 active Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

With 54 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons has reached 5,83,844, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP responsible for farmers’ unrest, not Punjab: Capt

Several faces in party, one should not be impatient: Rawat on Pargat remarks

Kotkapura firing: Fearing arrest, Saini seeks advancing of hearing on 2018 plea after SIT summons

Tokyo medals: Haryana paralympians’ kin, friends celebrate
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP