Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 29 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,849, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,529, the bulletin said.

The state reported the positivity rate of 0.11 % as the number of active cases in the state dipped to 231, it said.

Among fresh cases, Gurdaspur reported six, Jalandhar five and Pathankot four, the bulletin said.

With 33 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,85,089 in the state.