Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 29 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,849, according to a medical bulletin
Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Gurdaspur reported six, Jalandhar five and Pathankot four.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Saturday reported 29 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,849, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,529, the bulletin said.

The state reported the positivity rate of 0.11 % as the number of active cases in the state dipped to 231, it said.

Among fresh cases, Gurdaspur reported six, Jalandhar five and Pathankot four, the bulletin said.

With 33 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,85,089 in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SGPC launches drive to counter Christian missionaries in Punjab

Heroin haul: ED seizes 79 lakh during searches in Amritsar

PAU alumnus Harpeet Kochhar to head Canada’s Public Health Agency

Parents, six others held for selling infant for 2.5 lakh in Punjab’s Bathinda
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP