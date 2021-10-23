Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Punjab reported 29 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 6,02,163, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, and the death toll stands at 16,551, it said. Of the new cases, Mohali reported five, followed by four in Rupnagar and three each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 230, it said.

Twenty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,382, according to the bulletin.