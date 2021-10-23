Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 29 fresh Covid cases

Of the new Covid cases in Punjab, Mohali reported five, followed by four in Rupnagar and three each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab stands at 230.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Chandigarh

Punjab reported 29 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 6,02,163, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, and the death toll stands at 16,551, it said. Of the new cases, Mohali reported five, followed by four in Rupnagar and three each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 230, it said.

Twenty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,382, according to the bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP