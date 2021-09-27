Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 33 fresh Covid cases

Gurdaspur reported seven cases, the highest in the state, followed by five in Jalandhar and three in Mohali
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Punjab on Sunday reported 33 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,500, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,506. One death case was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, the bulletin said.

Gurdaspur reported seven cases, the highest in the state, followed by five in Jalandhar and three in Mohali. Faridkot, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran districts reported two fresh cases each, the bulletin said.

Thirty-one people recovered from the infection, pushing the number of those recovered to 5,84,712, the bulletin said.

