Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 34 more Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 34 more Covid cases

Amritsar and Mohali reported six cases each, followed by five in Sangrur and three each in Jalandhar and Pathankot
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Punjab reports 34 more Covid cases

Chandigarh

With 34 fresh Covid-19 infections, the tally of cases in Punjab on Sunday reached 6,00,813, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Sunday, the toll stands at 16,439. The number of active cases in the state was 341, it said.

Amritsar and Mohali reported six cases each, followed by five in Sangrur and three each in Jalandhar and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

Thirty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,033, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mega drive in Ludhiana records 1.3 lakh inoculations in a single day

Worker dies of electrocution: Factory owner, crane operator booked

Punjab signs MoU with Amcham India to promote investment, ease of business

AAP's ‘Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra’ in Haryana from today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP