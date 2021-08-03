Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 35 fresh Covid cases, no death
Punjab reports 35 fresh Covid cases, no death
Punjab reports 35 fresh Covid cases, no death
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 35 fresh Covid cases, no death

There are 473 active cases in the state, it said. Among the new cases, Kapurthala reported seven, Ludhiana five and Hoshiarpur four
READ FULL STORY
By HTC and PTI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:15 AM IST

Punjab on Monday reported 35 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 5,99,162.

The state reported zero fatalities and the death toll stood at 16,294, according to a media bulletin.

There are 473 active cases in the state, it said. Among the new cases, Kapurthala reported seven, Ludhiana five and Hoshiarpur four, it stated.

With 63 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the count of recoveries reached 5,82,395, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile chief secretary Vini Mahajan released revised Covid management guidelines for clinical guidance, management and treatment of the patients in the state.

Chairing the virtual event attended by more than 220 participants, Mahajan urged all eligible persons aged 18 and above to get themselves vaccinated against Covid at the earliest, to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, maintain social distance to win the battle against the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.