chandigarh news

Punjab reports 37 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Monday reported 37 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 6,01,323, according to a medical bulletin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Punjab on Monday reported 37 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 6,01,323, according to a medical bulletin. With no fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,499.

The number of active cases in the state has also come down to 307, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, nine were reported from Bathinda and five each in Jalandhar and Pathankot.

With 43 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84517, it said.

A total of 14,1,96,291 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state of which 25,872 were tested on Monday, the bulletin said.

