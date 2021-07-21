Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 4 deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 4 deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported four more Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,244, while 68 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,455, according to a media bulletin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Punjab reports 4 deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported four more Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,244, while 68 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,455, according to a media bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar, the bulletin said.

The state registered a positivity rate of 0.20%, which slightly higher than 0.18% recorded on Monday.

Among fresh cases, maximum 10 were reported in Ludhiana followed by 8 each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 899. With 115 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,312.

A total of 1,17,20,116 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP