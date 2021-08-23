Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 41 fresh cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 41 fresh cases

Of the fresh cases, Amritsar reported the maximum of seven cases followed by five in Ferozepur and four each in Ludhiana and Sangrur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Punjab reports 41 fresh cases

Punjab reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 6,00,266, according to a medical bulletin. However, no Covid-related death was reported in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Amritsar reported the maximum of seven cases followed by five in Ferozepur and four each in Ludhiana and Sangrur.

No new cases were reported in Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran.

The number of active cases is also down to 488.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana minister Anil Vij’s health improving

Sugarcane farmers' issue needs to be resolved immediately: Sidhu

Himachal Pradesh University to set up chair in Virbhadra Singh’s memory

Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP