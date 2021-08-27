Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab reports 42 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Two coronavirus-related deaths and 42 fresh cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Ludhiana and Kapurthala, raising the toll to 16,362.

The toll also included two deaths which were not reported earlier.

The infection tally rose to 6,00,420 with the detection of new cases.

The number of active cases stood at 407.

Amritsar and Jalandhar reported six fresh Covid-19 cases each, followed by five in Bathinda.

With 32 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,83,651, according to the bulletin.

