Punjab reports 42 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

Two coronavirus-related deaths and 42 fresh cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Ludhiana and Kapurthala, raising the toll to 16,362.

The toll also included two deaths which were not reported earlier.

The infection tally rose to 6,00,420 with the detection of new cases.

The number of active cases stood at 407.

Amritsar and Jalandhar reported six fresh Covid-19 cases each, followed by five in Bathinda.

With 32 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,83,651, according to the bulletin.