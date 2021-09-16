Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 44 fresh Covid cases

Among fresh cases, maximum six each were reported in Pathankot and Mohali, followed by five in Jalandhar
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Punjab on Wednesday registered 44 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,150. With no Covid-related fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,464, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.10 %, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases also came down to 325.

Among fresh cases, maximum six each were reported in Pathankot and Mohali, followed by five in Jalandhar.

With 35 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,361, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,40,08,154 samples have so far been collected for testing in the state of which 43,459 were tested on Wednesday. As many as 52,306 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

