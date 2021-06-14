Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 49 Covid deaths, 958 more cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 49 Covid deaths, 958 more cases

Seven deaths were reported from Amritsar, five from Patiala and four each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Mansa
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Punjab reports 49 Covid deaths, 958 more cases

Punjab on Sunday registered 49 more Covid-related fatalities, which took the toll to 15,562, while 958 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,87,903, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 12,981 from 14,064 on Saturday.

Seven deaths were reported from Amritsar, five from Patiala and four each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Mansa, among fatalities which took place in the last 24-hours, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 112 fresh cases, followed by 106 in Jalandhar and 85 in Hoshiarpur.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 1.78 per cent, according to the bulletin.

With 1,980 recoveries, the number of cured persons has increased to 5,59,360, it said.

There are 191 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 582 other critical patients and 2,567 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 1,00,51,022 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP