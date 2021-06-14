Punjab reports 49 Covid deaths, 958 more cases

Punjab on Sunday registered 49 more Covid-related fatalities, which took the toll to 15,562, while 958 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,87,903, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 12,981 from 14,064 on Saturday.

Seven deaths were reported from Amritsar, five from Patiala and four each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Mansa, among fatalities which took place in the last 24-hours, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 112 fresh cases, followed by 106 in Jalandhar and 85 in Hoshiarpur.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 1.78 per cent, according to the bulletin.

With 1,980 recoveries, the number of cured persons has increased to 5,59,360, it said.

There are 191 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 582 other critical patients and 2,567 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 1,00,51,022 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.