Punjab reports 54 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Punjab on Saturday reported 54 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 6,00,524
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Punjab on Saturday reported 54 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 6,00,524. The state also saw two fatalities taking the death toll to 16,366, according to a medical bulletin.

The state reported a positivity rate of 0.11%. The number of active cases in the state also came down to 405, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali registered nine, followed by eight in Patiala and six in Bathinda.

The number of cured persons has reached 5,83,743, the bulletin said.

55-year-old man dies in Patiala village

Patiala: A day after three students tested positive at government school in Mavisapan village of Patiala district, a 55-year-old man of the same village died of coronavirus on Saturday.

The health authorities declared village as a micro-containment zone and initiated sampling for further testing.

Nodal officer Dr Sumeet Singh said as many as 167 samples collected from the school have tested negative.

