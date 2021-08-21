Punjab reports 59 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Punjab on Friday reported three more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 16,351, while 59 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,180, according to a medical bulletin.

The fatalities were reported from Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Mohali. The toll includes one death which was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases dropped to 538 from 571 on Thursday.

Amritsar reported 15 new cases, followed by Mohali 7, and Faridkot 6 among other places.

With 86 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,83,291, according to the bulletin.