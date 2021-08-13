Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 89 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 89 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,99,846, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Punjab reports 89 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,99,846, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 16,334.

The number of active cases rose to 568 as against 533 on Thursday.

Amritsar reported 19 new cases, followed by 12 in Kapurthala and 10 in Mohali.

With 53 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,944, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP