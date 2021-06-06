Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab reports less than 2,000 Covid cases after two months
Punjab reports less than 2,000 Covid cases after two months

Covid-19 cases fell below 2,000 in Punjab on Saturday for the first time in the past two months
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Covid-19 cases fell below 2,000 in Punjab on Saturday for the first time in the past two months. The state’s tally rose to 5,77,997 with 1,907 cases, while 79 fatalities took the death toll to 15,009, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

The state’s positivity rate also dipped to 2.84%, the lowest in two months.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 433 cases, followed by 371 in Jalandhar, 297 in Amritsar, 25O in Bathida, 215 in Fazilka.

Eight deaths were reported in Bathinda, seven each in Amritsar and Sangrur, six each in Fazilka and Patiala and five each in Muktsar and Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

With 3,619 recoveries, the number of those cured reached 5,38,534. There are 295 critical patients who are on ventilator support. Besides, 95,98,059 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

