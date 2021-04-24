Punjab reports record daily spike of 6,762 Covid cases

Punjab on Friday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 6,762 fresh cases, 76 deaths and the second-highest positivity ratio of 12.6%.

The state witnessed the highest positivity ratio on April 15 when 12.9% of the samples taken in a day tested positive for the virus.

According to the media bulletin released by the state government, Ferozepur district, which reported 229 cases on Friday, witnessed the highest positivity rate of 46.64%, Mansa 34.04%, Faridkot 28.03% and Muktsar 26.60%. Twelve districts of the state are having the positivity rate of more than 10%, according to the bulletin.

A maximum of 995 positive cases were reported in Ludhiana, followed by 982 in Mohali, 722 in Amritsar, 593 in Bathinda and 533 in Patiala.

Eight deaths were reported in Amrtisar, seven in Ludhiana, six each in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Patiala, five each in Hoshiarpur, Mohali and Jalandhar, three each in Rupnagar and Sangrur, two each in Barnala, Faridkot, Pathankot, and SBS Nagar.

A total of 3,294 people were declared discharged as on Friday.

Moga village achieves 100% vaccination of target population

Moga: Saffuwala village of Moga has achieved 100% vaccination of the target population. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced special grants to villages for achieving the target. In a release, the district administration said people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated.