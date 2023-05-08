Jalandhar bypoll: CEO takes stock of final poll preparedness

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C on Monday virtually reviewed the poll preparedness and arrangements being finalised by the civil and police administration to ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha byelection. The voting will start at 8 am and continue till 6 pm on May 10 while the counting will take place on May 13.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh apprised the CEO that necessary arrangements were being finalised at all 1972 polling booths as the 98% vote slips had already been distributed to voters. All these polling booths have the facility of web casting so as to keep a close eye on the election activities besides setting up a dedicated control, he added. It was also informed that nodal officers have been deputed at district and assembly constituency level.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar informed the Election Commission that nearly 98% licensed arms had already got deposited in the Lok Sabha constituency and law and order situation would be maintained. Senior officers of civil and police administration were also present in the virtual meeting.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Jaspreet Singh announced holiday in all government, non-government schools and colleges which will remain closed on Tuesday in view of final preparations for bypoll. Meanwhile, a holiday in government offices, boards/corporations and government educational institutions has also been announced as local holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act on May 10.