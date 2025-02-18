Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Roadways’ contractual staff defer strike after govt’s regularisation promise

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana/sangrur
Feb 18, 2025 08:32 AM IST

During the meeting, the government assured the union to regularise employees with five years of continuous service, incorporate all outsourced employees into contractual positions, release the January salaries at the earliest, and release pending dues to the tune of ₹800 crore that the government owed to the transport bodies in lieu of the government’s free travel scheme for women.

State general secretary of Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC contractual workers’ union, Shamsher Singh Dhillon on Monday said the union has decided to defer the strikes slated for February 19 and 24, following a meeting with transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Punjab advocate general (AG) Gurminder Singh, and senior officials of the transport department were present in the meeting with the union’s representatives on Monday. (HT File)
Punjab advocate general (AG) Gurminder Singh, and senior officials of the transport department were present in the meeting with the union’s representatives on Monday. (HT File)

In Sangrur, however, the union will stage a two-hour strike from 10am to noon on February 19.

During the meeting, the government assured the union to regularise employees with five years of continuous service, incorporate all outsourced employees into contractual positions, release the January salaries at the earliest, and release pending dues to the tune of 800 crore that the government owed to the transport bodies in lieu of the government’s free travel scheme for women.

Besides, the transport minister, Punjab advocate general (AG) Gurminder Singh, and senior officials of the transport department were present in the meeting with the union’s representatives on Monday.

The AG has approved immediate drafting of a policy to implement these announcements, with an assurance that these will be presented for ratification in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Additionally, orders were issued for reinstatement of contract employees in accordance with departmental instructions dated June 30, 2023.

A salary hike was also approved for newly recruited PRTC employees, and full salaries were promised to reinstated employees, in accordance with the department’s report.

Other significant decisions taken during the meeting include ensuring a consistent supply of spare parts and necessary resources for the transport department.

Transport minister Bhullar confirmed having a fruitful meeting with the union, through a social media post.

The move comes after a period of heightened agitation by the contractual employees’ union. The union also recently concluded a two-day statewide strike, beginning January 6, to express their frustration with the government’s lack of responsiveness.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On