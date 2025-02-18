Punjab: Roadways’ contractual staff defer strike after govt’s regularisation promise

State general secretary of Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC contractual workers’ union, Shamsher Singh Dhillon on Monday said the union has decided to defer the strikes slated for February 19 and 24, following a meeting with transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Punjab advocate general (AG) Gurminder Singh, and senior officials of the transport department were present in the meeting with the union’s representatives on Monday. (HT File)

In Sangrur, however, the union will stage a two-hour strike from 10am to noon on February 19.

During the meeting, the government assured the union to regularise employees with five years of continuous service, incorporate all outsourced employees into contractual positions, release the January salaries at the earliest, and release pending dues to the tune of ₹800 crore that the government owed to the transport bodies in lieu of the government’s free travel scheme for women.

The AG has approved immediate drafting of a policy to implement these announcements, with an assurance that these will be presented for ratification in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Additionally, orders were issued for reinstatement of contract employees in accordance with departmental instructions dated June 30, 2023.

A salary hike was also approved for newly recruited PRTC employees, and full salaries were promised to reinstated employees, in accordance with the department’s report.

Other significant decisions taken during the meeting include ensuring a consistent supply of spare parts and necessary resources for the transport department.

Transport minister Bhullar confirmed having a fruitful meeting with the union, through a social media post.

The move comes after a period of heightened agitation by the contractual employees’ union. The union also recently concluded a two-day statewide strike, beginning January 6, to express their frustration with the government’s lack of responsiveness.