Punjab Roadways suspends Volvo service after Delhi’s emission ban

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Nov 22, 2024 10:03 PM IST

This suspension has left many passengers, especially those relying on the Volvo buses direct route to the airport, hassled

Punjab Roadways has temporarily suspended its Volvo bus services to the Delhi Airport following a ban on the entry of diesel-operated vehicles below BS-VI standards into the National Capital Territory (NCT).

Punjab Roadways is using the outdated BS-IV model, which fails the new standards set for the National Capital Territory. (Manish/HT)
Punjab Roadways is using the outdated BS-IV model, which fails the new standards set for the National Capital Territory. (Manish/HT)

This suspension has left many passengers, especially those relying on the Volvo buses direct route to the airport, hassled.

Punjab Roadways Ludhiana depot general manager Navraj Batish confirmed that the suspension of Volvo bus services was due to the buses being of the outdated BS-IV model, which are no longer allowed to enter Delhi until December 14.

“The suspension has dealt a significant financial blow to the depot, which is losing around 4.5 lakh in revenue every day. The Ludhiana depot operates 12 Volvo buses on the route, serving about 240 passengers daily, many of whom are now subjected to major disruptions,” Batish said

Shivani Ahuja, a frequent commuter to Delhi Airport shared her frustration, saying, “I never faced such a hassle before. I urgently needed to catch a flight but when I reached the bus stand, I found out about the suspension. Now, I am left scrambling for alternatives at the last minute.”

Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC contractual workers union general secretary Shamsher Singh, meanwhile, asserted his concern by saying, “The government should have considered alternative solutions for commuters before enforcing such a policy. It is deeply disappointing, especially since both Delhi and Punjab are governed by the same party.”

Notably, the Delhi transport department has imposed the ban on November 15 to improve severe air quality in the city.

The restrictions, part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III prohibit BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles except electric and CNG buses and vehicles with All India tourist permits from entering Delhi until December 14. Under this, violators can face fines of up to 20,000.

Batish, however, noted that other Punjab Roadways are not affected by the ban and continue to operate as usual. Besides, the Volvo and general bus services of PRTC are also exempt from the ban, owing to their newly inducted BS-VI buses under the kilometre scheme.

