Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab sacrilege cases: HC confirms interim bail to two dera followers
chandigarh news

Punjab sacrilege cases: HC confirms interim bail to two dera followers

The Punjab and Haryana high court confirmed interim protection from arrest to two Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 sacrilege cases
Two Dera Sacha Sauda followers are accused of theft of a “bir” of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Punjab and Haryana high court has confirmed interim protection from arrest to two accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh while disposing of pleas of Dera Sacha Sauda followers Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh. The FIR in question is number-63 registered on June 2, 2015, at the Baja Khana police station of Faridkot for alleged theft of a “bir” of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015.

They had approached for interim bail in August 2020 and were granted protection from arrest. The last year order has been confirmed now after state’s counsel submitted that the petitioners have joined the investigation and presently their custodial interrogation is not required.

“However, if the petitioners’ custodial interrogation is required at any stage hereinafter, in the context of the FIR in question, they would be given 10 days notice before arrest, duly shown to be served upon them. Naturally, if the complainant is aggrieved in any manner, of lack of proper investigation, he would be always at liberty to avail of his remedy as per law,” the bench said.

