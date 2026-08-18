Punjab: SAD (Punar Surjit) backs bandh call for Sikh prisoners

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday extended support to the Punjab bandh call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha for August 21, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.

Chandigarh Police registered four FIRs. SAD (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann was among those booked, while 17 others were arrested. (HT File)

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The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which has been holding a protest at the Chandigarh border over the issue since January 7, 2023, issued a statewide bandh call after its activists clashed with police while attempting to march to the Punjab governor’s residence on August 15 to press their demand.

A day later, Chandigarh Police registered four FIRs. SAD (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann was among those booked, while 17 others were arrested.

The bandh has been called to protest against the alleged use of force during the August 15 protest march and the registration of cases against its leaders and supporters.

Giani Harpreet Singh alleged that instead of addressing the demand for the release of Sikh prisoners, the government was attempting to suppress the agitation through the use of force and filing criminal cases.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government’s high-handedness cannot silence the voice of people seeking justice,” he said, urging citizens to stand in solidarity with the families and supporters of prisoners who, according to the morcha, have completed their sentences but continue to remain incarcerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government’s high-handedness cannot silence the voice of people seeking justice,” he said, urging citizens to stand in solidarity with the families and supporters of prisoners who, according to the morcha, have completed their sentences but continue to remain incarcerated. {{/usCountry}}

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