Punjab: SAD seeks probe into transfer of PSPCL CMD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday raised questions over the transfer of senior IAS officer AK Sinha from the post of chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Power Transmission Corporation Limited. He said only an impartial probe could reveal the extent of corruption and fix accountability.

Alleging turmoil within the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Sukhbir demanded an impartial probe into Sinha’s removal, particularly when the state is considering selling PSPCL-owned land to raise much-needed revenue.

“SAD was fighting to save Punjab from the looters of Delhi. It’s shocking that the PSPCL CMD had been transferred because he refused to obey illegal orders of power minister Sanjeev Arora with regard to a 2000-MW power purchase agreement (PPA). Arora is forcing PSPCL to sell prime land owned by it, influencing allocation of tenders and posting corrupt officers, including those who have been charge sheeted, on prime posts,” Sukhbir alleged while addressing a gathering during campaigning for the party’s Tarn Taran bypoll candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa. The voting for the Tarn Taran assembly segment will be held on November 11, with counting of votes on November 14.

Sukhbir further alleged that the AAP government was attempting to influence the forthcoming byelection by filing false cases against Akali workers by using its hand-picked officers.

“The AAP government stands exposed as the election commission has acted on complaints filed by the SAD and transferred two DSPs and one SHO from the constituency. All three officers, including DSPs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Jagjit Singh and SHO Gurdeep Singh, had been working as henchmen of AAP candidate Harmeet Sandhu,” he added.