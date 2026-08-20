Punjab: SAD shifts Longowal rally to college after grain market allotment row

After both the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SAD (Punar Surjit) were allotted the same venue for events to mark the 41st death anniversary of former Akali leader Sant Harchand Singh Longowal on August 20, SAD on Wednesday moved its event to Bhai Mani Singh Khalsa College in Longowal.

Harchand Singh Longowal had signed the Punjab accord, also known as the Rajiv-Longowal accord, with then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on July 24, 1985. (HT File)

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SAD’s decision came even as the Punjab and Haryana high court, acting on its plea, on Wednesday directed the Sangrur district administration to allot Shed 3 at the Longowal grain market to the party.

SAD had approached the court claiming it was the first to apply for the covered shed and had deposited the requisite charges in April. Despite the court order, the party decided to hold its event at the college, while SAD (Punar Surjit) will continue with its programme at the grain market.

Notably, the market committee had allotted the covered main site at the Longowal grain market, which includes a permanent stage under two sheds, to SAD Punar-Surjit, while SAD was given an adjoining open area.

Arvind Khanna, a senior leader of the Akali Dal, who switched from the BJP earlier this year, said in their application letter, they had stated their requirement for a stage with a shed, but they were still allotted the open area.

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{{^usCountry}} A district official, not wishing to be named, said SAD (Punar Surjit) shared their plan to install Guru Granth Sahib at the rally venue. Thus, it was allotted the covered portion while SAD was allotted the open space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A district official, not wishing to be named, said SAD (Punar Surjit) shared their plan to install Guru Granth Sahib at the rally venue. Thus, it was allotted the covered portion while SAD was allotted the open space. {{/usCountry}}

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SAD general secretary Winnerjit Singh Goldy said the party event will be held at the college, while SAD will leave Shed 3 for the blood donation camp being organised in honour of Longowal.

Harchand Singh Longowal was the president of the Akali Dal during the insurgency period in the 1980s. He had signed the Punjab accord, also known as the Rajiv-Longowal accord, with then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on July 24, 1985. Less than a month later, Longowal was assassinated by Sikh militants who opposed the accord.

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