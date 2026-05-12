Punjab: SAD terms anti-sacrilege law attack on Sikh faith

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said that the recently passed anti-sacrilege law was a direct attack on the Sikh faith and has instilled fear among the devotees, garnthis and gurdwara committees regarding the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in their homes.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal

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SAD, during its core committee meeting chaired by president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday, said it will launch a campaign against the Act, which makes devotees and others liable for any untoward incident involving the holy scripture.

It was also decided that the party would announce the next course of action after the Akal Takht Jathedar issues its verdict regarding the Act.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

On May 8, the Takht Jathedar had given a 15-day ultimatum to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to remove objectionable clauses which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Bhagwant Mann defended the newly enacted law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Bhagwant Mann defended the newly enacted law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The party leaders raised concerns that these clauses are leading to apprehensions among families who have faith in Gurbani and have parkash (have installed) of Guru Granth Sahib at their homes or even have sanchis, gutkas and pothis to recite Gurbani,” said Manjit Singh GK, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The party leaders raised concerns that these clauses are leading to apprehensions among families who have faith in Gurbani and have parkash (have installed) of Guru Granth Sahib at their homes or even have sanchis, gutkas and pothis to recite Gurbani,” said Manjit Singh GK, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We support the law and the punishment clauses, but some shortcomings in the law should be amended,” Manjit added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We support the law and the punishment clauses, but some shortcomings in the law should be amended,” Manjit added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Prepare to contest civic polls’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Prepare to contest civic polls’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The core committee also decided that the halqa incharges will finalise the candidates for the eight municipal corporations and 102 municipal councils announced for May 26. The SAD president asked the candidates to file nomination papers in time, so that the last-minute chaos is avoided and the election will be contested on the party symbol. “Our party will contest on all wards of the civic bodies heading for election,” said party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The core committee also decided that the halqa incharges will finalise the candidates for the eight municipal corporations and 102 municipal councils announced for May 26. The SAD president asked the candidates to file nomination papers in time, so that the last-minute chaos is avoided and the election will be contested on the party symbol. “Our party will contest on all wards of the civic bodies heading for election,” said party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gurpreet Singh Nibber ...Read More Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora. Read Less

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