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Punjab: SAD terms anti-sacrilege law attack on Sikh faith

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special session on April 13

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:54 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said that the recently passed anti-sacrilege law was a direct attack on the Sikh faith and has instilled fear among the devotees, garnthis and gurdwara committees regarding the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in their homes.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD, during its core committee meeting chaired by president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday, said it will launch a campaign against the Act, which makes devotees and others liable for any untoward incident involving the holy scripture.

It was also decided that the party would announce the next course of action after the Akal Takht Jathedar issues its verdict regarding the Act.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

On May 8, the Takht Jathedar had given a 15-day ultimatum to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to remove objectionable clauses which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: SAD terms anti-sacrilege law attack on Sikh faith
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: SAD terms anti-sacrilege law attack on Sikh faith
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