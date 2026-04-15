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Punjab: Samagra shiksha staff announce protest on April 18 over ‘salary cut’

Around 1,000 non-teaching employees working under the centrally-sponsored school education programme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Punjab have announced a protest rally in Dirba, Sangrur, on April 18, alleging a monthly salary cut of ₹31,000 following recent pay revisions

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:42 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora
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Ludhiana: Around 1,000 non-teaching employees working under the centrally-sponsored school education programme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Punjab have announced a protest rally in Dirba, Sangrur, on April 18, alleging a monthly salary cut of 31,000 following recent pay revisions.

Around 1,000 non-teaching employees working under the centrally-sponsored school education programme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Punjab have announced a protest rally in Dirba, Sangrur, on April 18, alleging a monthly salary cut of 31,000 following recent pay revisions.

The employees, many of whom claim to have served the education department for nearly two decades, said the reduction has pushed their families into financial distress. As part of their protest, they plan to leave their children at the residence of Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as a symbolic gesture.

When contacted, the finance minister said the department concerned can comment on the matter. Responding to the issue, school education secretary Sonali Giri said the employees had been regularised and were receiving the probation pay scale applicable to all regular government employees. “They were aware of the terms of regularisation and had agreed to them. Salaries have not been deducted. They are receiving the regularisation scale. Everyone in government service goes through probation,” she said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Samagra shiksha staff announce protest on April 18 over ‘salary cut’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Samagra shiksha staff announce protest on April 18 over ‘salary cut’
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