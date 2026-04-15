Punjab: Samagra shiksha staff announce protest on April 18 over ‘salary cut’

Ludhiana: Around 1,000 non-teaching employees working under the centrally-sponsored school education programme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Punjab have announced a protest rally in Dirba, Sangrur, on April 18, alleging a monthly salary cut of ₹31,000 following recent pay revisions.

Around 1,000 non-teaching employees working under the centrally-sponsored school education programme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Punjab have announced a protest rally in Dirba, Sangrur, on April 18, alleging a monthly salary cut of ₹ 31,000 following recent pay revisions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The employees, many of whom claim to have served the education department for nearly two decades, said the reduction has pushed their families into financial distress. As part of their protest, they plan to leave their children at the residence of Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as a symbolic gesture.

When contacted, the finance minister said the department concerned can comment on the matter. Responding to the issue, school education secretary Sonali Giri said the employees had been regularised and were receiving the probation pay scale applicable to all regular government employees. “They were aware of the terms of regularisation and had agreed to them. Salaries have not been deducted. They are receiving the regularisation scale. Everyone in government service goes through probation,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajinder Singh, general secretary of the SSA/MDM Non-Teaching Employees’ Union, said the employees have been regularised from 2018, and therefore the probation period should be counted from that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajinder Singh, general secretary of the SSA/MDM Non-Teaching Employees’ Union, said the employees have been regularised from 2018, and therefore the probation period should be counted from that year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the Joint Action Committee of SSA and mid-day meal clerical staff, the dispute originates from a cabinet decision taken on September 8, 2025, approving revised salaries for 1,007 employees. An official notification was issued on September 23, 2025, but the revised pay structure was implemented on February 24 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Joint Action Committee of SSA and mid-day meal clerical staff, the dispute originates from a cabinet decision taken on September 8, 2025, approving revised salaries for 1,007 employees. An official notification was issued on September 23, 2025, but the revised pay structure was implemented on February 24 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union leaders allege that despite repeated assurances from the finance minister that no salary cuts would be imposed, the education department enforced the revised pay orders. They also expressed frustration over multiple postponed meetings with the minister scheduled between February and April. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union leaders allege that despite repeated assurances from the finance minister that no salary cuts would be imposed, the education department enforced the revised pay orders. They also expressed frustration over multiple postponed meetings with the minister scheduled between February and April. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ludhiana See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON