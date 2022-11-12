Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab sanitation official convicted in 2013 graft case

Punjab sanitation official convicted in 2013 graft case

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:08 AM IST

Special judge of the CBI court Jagjit Singh found the official Nirmal Kumar Dhir guilty of offences under Section 7 and Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.

Special judge of the CBI court Jagjit Singh found the official Nirmal Kumar Dhir guilty of offences under Section 7 and Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhir was serving as a superintending engineer and was caught accepting 30,000 bribe at the department office in Sector 34. He had allegedly asked for 1.3 lakh to clear pending bills to the tune of 29 lakh.

The bills were related to the supply of equipment, such as PVC pipes, for a project that the contractor was working on. The CBI had laid a trap and caught him red-handed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP