Punjab sanitation official convicted in 2013 graft case

A special CBI court on Friday convicted a water supply and sanitation department official in a graft case dating back to 2013. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special judge of the CBI court Jagjit Singh found the official Nirmal Kumar Dhir guilty of offences under Section 7 and Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhir was serving as a superintending engineer and was caught accepting ₹30,000 bribe at the department office in Sector 34. He had allegedly asked for ₹1.3 lakh to clear pending bills to the tune of ₹29 lakh.

The bills were related to the supply of equipment, such as PVC pipes, for a project that the contractor was working on. The CBI had laid a trap and caught him red-handed.