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Punjab: Sanjeev Arora’s portfolios allocated, Harjot Bains gets local bodies, Aman Arora industries, power goes to Tarunpreet Sond

Punjab's AAP government reshuffles portfolios after minister Sanjeev Arora's arrest by ED. Opposition calls for his removal; he remains in cabinet.

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:10 am IST
By Vishal Rambani, Chandigarh
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The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday redistributed the portfolios held by cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora — arrested by the Enforcement Directorate — among ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, and Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

The proposal for the reshuffle was sent by the chief minister to governor Gulab Chand Kataria on May 10, seeking approval for the changes in departmental allocations (HT)

Aman Arora, who holds the new and renewable energy sources portfolio, has been given charge of the industries and commerce and investment promotion department, while education minister Bains has been allocated the local government department, according to a notification issued by the chief minister’s office.

Sond, who is the rural development, panchayats, tourism, and labour minister, has been assigned the power portfolio. Sanjeev Arora will remain in the cabinet, according to people in know of the matter. Following Arora’s arrest, Opposition parties had sought his immediate removal from the cabinet.

The proposal for the reshuffle was sent by the chief minister to governor Gulab Chand Kataria on May 10, seeking approval for the changes in departmental allocations. Governor Kataria, in his letter dated May 11, stated that he had approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Mann. The notification further said that the remaining portfolios would remain unchanged.

A special PMLA court in Gurugram on Sunday remanded Arora to ED custody for a week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

enforcement directorate punjab government cabinet reshuffle aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Sanjeev Arora’s portfolios allocated, Harjot Bains gets local bodies, Aman Arora industries, power goes to Tarunpreet Sond
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Sanjeev Arora’s portfolios allocated, Harjot Bains gets local bodies, Aman Arora industries, power goes to Tarunpreet Sond
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