Punjab school board mid-term question papers leaked online

Some of the question papers of the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) mid-term examination were leaked on a YouTube channel three days before the tests were scheduled to start on Monday.

The matter came to light after a complaint in this regard was lodged with secretary (school education) Krishan Kumar and Ludhiana district education officer (DEO) Lakhvir Singh Samra by Sukhdarshan Singh, president of the Anti-Cheating Teachers’ Front, Punjab.

However, the multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based tests were held in two shifts on Monday despite the paper leak. The mid-term exams are also aimed at preparing the students of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 for the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Among the question papers leaked on the YouTube channel named Virdi Blog are Class 8 mathematics, Class 9 Hindi and Class 10 science and mathematics.

In the comment section, the users requested for question papers of various subjects, including Class 12 chemistry, physics and maths.

“A teacher in my school received a message from a Class 10 student about the paper leak. He approached us with videos. We were shocked to see the exact question papers on the channel which we received for the exams. We immediately lodged a complaint with the officials of the education department,” said Sukhdarshan Singh who is posted at Government High School, Kot Mangal Singh, in Ludhiana.

Another teacher aware of the paper leak termed the criteria of examination a political agenda. “These papers are prepared keeping the National Achievement Survey in mind. Due to pressure from the authorities, all the schools in the state are focusing on getting top spot in the NAS that is scheduled in November. These question papers are objective type unlike the usual descriptive types for the mid-term exams. This is happening to woo the voters ahead of the state polls,” he claimed.

Senior officials, including DEO Lakhvir Singh, were unavailable for comments.

Sukhdarshan Singh said the department should lodge a police complaint.

Teachers said no written order of cancellation of examinations was received by the schools yet.