Punjab School Education Board cancels Class 12 English exam after 'paper leak'

Punjab School Education Board cancels Class 12 English exam after ‘paper leak’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday cancelled the Class 12 English examination amid reports that the question paper had been leaked minutes before the examination was to begin at 2pm.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday cancelled the Class 12 English examination amid reports that the question paper had been leaked minutes before the examination was to begin at 2pm.

Students returning from an exam centre in Amritsar on Friday after the Punjab School Education Board cancelled the Class 12 English examination at the last moment. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In a release, PSEB controller of examination Janak Raj Mehrok said that the exam was to be conducted from 2pm to 5.15pm but had been cancelled due to administrative reasons.

He said the new date for holding the exam will be announced later.

The PSEB had recently revised its datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

The Class 12 board exams are being held from 2pm between February 20 and April 20, while the Class 10 exams are being conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10am and 1.15pm.

