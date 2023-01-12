Punjab School Education Board chairman Yograj Sharma resigns

The chairman of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Yograj Sharma on Wednesday resigned from the post and his resignation has been accepted by the Punjab government. However, Yograj claimed that the cause of the resignation was due to personal reasons.

Yograj, who joined as the PSEB chairman on July 29, 2020, during the Congress regime, is said to be close to former education minister Vijay Inder Singla. His three-year tenure was to end on July 2023.

After this development, the state government has constituted a committee of three members to find out an applicant suitable for the chairman post and he may be appointed within a month.

The orders to constitute a three-member committee have been issued by the chief secretary, school education department, Punjab, and the three-member committee is headed by the chief secretary, Punjab, along with the chief secretary, school education department, Punjab, and vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, as members.

The orders also mentioned that the committee will find a suitable applicant and inform the Punjab government within 30 days from now.

