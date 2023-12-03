Punjab school timings change from December 4

Considering the prevailing dense fog and weather changes impacting the health and safety of both the students and teachers, the Punjab education department has issued a directive to change the operating hours of all government, aided, recognised, and private schools across the state.

Effective from December 4, 2023, to December 23, 2023, the revised schedule mandates that schools open at 9.30 am and conclude at 3.30 pm.

This uniform adjustment in school timings encompasses all levels, including primary, middle, high, and senior secondary schools. The decision is aimed at mitigating potential risks associated with adverse weather conditions.