Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab schools to reopen for all classes from Monday, follow Covid-19 norms
chandigarh news

Punjab schools to reopen for all classes from Monday, follow Covid-19 norms

On Friday, Punjab reported 49 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 599,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. A day earlier, Punjab reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday.(File photo)

The Punjab government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for all classes in the state from August 2 with proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Friday, Punjab reported 49 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 599,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday.

The state has 544 active cases of Covid-19 and most of the new infections are reported from Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

A notice issued by the state's home affairs and justice department said, "All schools are allowed to open for all classes from 2nd August 2021. They shall follow proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Department of School Education shall issue instructions in this regard."

"District authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of MHA/ State government on Covid appropriate behaviour including social distancing wearing of face masks etc," the notice added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP