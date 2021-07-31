Punjab schools to reopen for all classes from Monday, follow Covid-19 norms

The Punjab government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for all classes in the state from August 2 with proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Friday, Punjab reported 49 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 599,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday.

The state has 544 active cases of Covid-19 and most of the new infections are reported from Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

A notice issued by the state's home affairs and justice department said, "All schools are allowed to open for all classes from 2nd August 2021. They shall follow proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Department of School Education shall issue instructions in this regard."

"District authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of MHA/ State government on Covid appropriate behaviour including social distancing wearing of face masks etc," the notice added.