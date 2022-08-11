Punjab | Schoolteacher gets life term for mother-in-law’s murder

Hoshiarpur: The court of additional session judge, on Wednesday, convicted a schoolteacher of Hajipur town for murdering his mother-in-law and sentenced him for life imprisonment. An FIR was registered against convict Rohit Vashisht in October 2020 under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for running over his mother-in-law Sushma Sharma due to differences with his estranged wife who was staying with her parents. HTC

Other stories in brief:

CM Mann to hoist National Flag at Ludhiana in I-Day

Ludhiana Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann will hoist the National Flag in Ludhiana on Independence Day. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday took stock of the arrangements at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday in this regard. She said cultural activities would be performed by students of various schools whereas different contingents of Punjab Police, PAP, NCC would be part of the march past for which rehearsals were going on. The full dress rehearsal for this mega event would take place on August 13. HTC

State devising mechanism for hassle-free property purchase

Chandigarh: Punjab housing development minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said the state government is formulating a comprehensive mechanism to ensure planned development in urban areas and make property purchase transparent and hassle-free. Arora was attending a high-level meeting with his two cabinet colleagues Bram Shanker Jimpa, revenue & rehabilitation minister and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, local government minister at Punjab Bhawan here

CS seeks synergy in enforcement agencies to eradicate drug menace

Chandigarh Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Wednesday asked various enforcement agencies to work jointly and keep a check on drug menace. Chairing the second state-level narco coordination center meeting here, the CS said an IG-level nodal officer will be nominated to coordinate with all drug law enforcement agencies regarding their issues pertaining to jails. Janjua said all pubs and restaurants across Punjab will be asked to mandatorily display anti-drug signage.

Farmer union seek lifting of ban on poppy cultivation

Ludhiana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday demanded that state government should the lift ban on poppy cultivation. BKU Lakhowal leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said poppy (khus khus) farming was the only viable alternative to stop mono-cropping the state. He said the government should allot at least one acre of land to farmers for cultivating poppy, which could be monitored by the government agencies. Lakhowal added that the cultivation of poppy will not only increase farmer income, the diversification will also plug the declining water table in the state.

Dhaliwal urges Valmiki Samaj to take back bandh call

Chandigarh Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday urged Valmiki Samaj to call-off their proposed Punjab bandh agitation on August 12. The Valmiki Samaj representatives had given a memorandum to the minister regarding their demands, which he said would be forwarded to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Holding a meeting with the representatives, the minister said their problems would be resolved in an amicable way rather than them holding protests, which are not in the welfare of the state, he said. Dhaliwal urged the valimiki community to consider the hardships their bandh call could lead to, especially in view of the forthcoming Rakhi festival and 75th anniversary of country’s Independence.

RS MP Sanjeev Arora pledges 3 months’ salary to philanthropy

Ludhiana Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora announced that he would contribute his salary to different philanthropic causes. In a statement here today, he announced to donate his first three months’ salary to Ek Onkar Charitable Trust engaged in karsewa of Holy Kali Bein, plantation medicinal trees, installation of underground sewerage system, supply of treated sewerage water for agricultural purpose and establishment of schools and colleges to promote low-cost advanced education. Ek Onkar Charitable Trust is run by noted environmentalist and Padma Shri Balbir Singh Seechewal, also a Rajya Sabha member. HTC

‘Govt to help students develop scientific temper’

Science and technology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday said the Punjab government will strengthen its efforts to develop scientific temper among students of government schools. He said government will facilitate maximum number of students’ visits to Pushpa Gujral science city Kapurthala. Hayer was on a visit to the science city and said the government will also enhance sponsored annual quota of 1.25 lakh students to visit the science city.

BJP mahila morcha functionary ends life in Sangrur

Sangrur A senior functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha allegedly ended her life here on Tuesday. Police said she was rushed to Sangrur civil hospital from where she was referred to Rajindra hospital Patiala. Later she was taken to a private hospital, where she reportedly passed away during night. Police said husband of the deceased has informed them that she was suffering from depression. Ramandeep Singh, SHO Sangrur city police station said that proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

‘Tricolour can’t be hoisted in gurdwara premises: SGPC

Amritsar While the government machinery is ensuring that National Flag is hoisted everywhere including places of worship to mark 75th Independence day of the country in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” call, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday stated that the Tricolour cannot be hoisted on gurdwara premises citing presence of ‘nishan sahib’ (Sikh flag) there. The apex gurdwara body passed the resolution in reaction to the issuance of order by administration of zila parishad, Ambala, for organising cultural events and hoisting of tricolor under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

DGP stresses on citizen-friendly policing

Ferozepur Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday directed all the police personnel on field duties to be more accessible to common people and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing. “Be available in police stations to meet people and receive their calls to listen to their issues calmly and resolve them,” he asked the personnel, while stressing on the need to build public trust, which will eventually help developing sources to identify anti-social elements. The DGP was on his second round of field visit after a fortnight to hold a crime review meeting with IGsP of ranges, SSPs, gazetted officers and SHOs .

Ensure foodgrain supply before promising wheat flour delivery: Chabbewal

Chandigarh Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab to first ensure the supply of foodgrains to all the beneficiaries of the Atta-Dal Scheme before talking about giving wheat flour. In a statement, the Congress leader claimed that due to 15% less supply, foodgrains are not reaching to all the beneficiaries, asking the state government about the steps taken to ensure regular supply. He also questioned the AAP government’s move to supply wheat flour, claiming that no demand was made by the beneficiaries in this regard. “The shelf life of flour is less than that of grains. Contracts are being done with big mills for grinding grains, which will leave smaller flour shops (chakkis) in the lurch while big ones will make more profit by making semolina and maida, etc,” he alleged. Chabbewal said that even under the National Food Security Act, there is a provision for giving grains, not flour.

Tiranga yatra: Congress state president slams AAP for ‘less enthusiasm’

Ludhiana Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the National Tricolor symbolises everything that the idea of India represents, which makes India a strong, secular and vibrant democracy. “It symbolises the beauty of our multiple diversities which have made this land so beautiful”, he said in an informal interaction with reporters while participating in the “tiranga yatra” in Samrala today. He questioned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state for not planning and holding any special programme on the occasion. The PCC launched the five-day and 2,000 kilometre long “Tiranga yatra” on Tuesday to mark the 75th year of Independence of the country. The party has named it as “harr dil main tiranga”.