Punjab seeks retired MiG-21 for display at 5 government schools

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday appealed to the Indian Air Force to station five recently retired MiG-21 aircraft at prominent Schools of Eminence (SoE) across the state to inspire students to pursue careers in defence, aerospace, and related fields. The iconic Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been the backbone of the IAF’s combat fleet for over six decades, flew for the last time in Indian skies here last week, bringing the curtain down on a 62-year-long journey.

In a letter to Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Bains wrote, “Together, we can create a living tribute to the MiG-21 and ignite the spirit of service and patriotism in our future generations.”

He also proposed five locations for the display of the fighter jets: Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Nangal, and Kharar.

He said that this initiative aims to inspire thousands of state government school students to pursue careers in defence, engineering, aerospace technology, and related fields.

Bains informed that the Punjab government plans to collaborate with the IAF for ceremonial deployment events at these schools to foster a spirit of excellence and dedication in the students.

By having these iconic aircraft on campus, the minister expressed hope that it will motivate students daily to strive for greatness with courage and determination.

Bains assured that the installation and display of these aircraft will be carried out with the utmost respect, under strict adherence to IAF protocols and traditions.