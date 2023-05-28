UPSC prelims: Aspirants dip in Punjab, 5,325 to take exam today in Ludhiana

The number of candidates registering for civil services exam has seen a decline in Punjab as only 5,325 have registered for the exam scheduled for Sunday, as compared to the 6,866 candidates who had registered last year. Even amid Covid, as many as 6,120 candidates had registered for the exam held in October 2020.

Ludhiana hosts the centres in Punjab for exams conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). (HT File Photo)

The exam will be held at 17 centres across the city.

Ludhiana hosts the centres in Punjab for exams conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Officials said that out of the registered candidates, around 35 per cent skip the exams for varied reasons. They added that authorities have the capacity to host around 17,000 students at the centres and arrangements are made as per the registrations received.

Centres drop to 17

The number of centres for the UPSC exam in the city has come down to 17, from the 21 centres in 2022. As many as four centres have been set up in SCD Government College for Boys, two in Government College for Girls and two in Khalsa College for Women.

Other venues for the exam include SDP College for Women, Arya College for Boys, Ramgarhia Girls College, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Police DAV School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and Guru Nanak Public School.

The centre for aspirants with special abilities has been created at the

GCG College where 14 candidates are scheduled to appear.

Five personnel for frisking at each centre

A total of five police personnel, three males and two females, will be deployed for frisking before the students enter the examination centres,” said OP Kapoor, co-ordinator. He added that tight security arrangements have been made and mobile jammers have been installed at the centres.

The officials who will remain on duty include invigilators, superintendent rank inspectors and distributing officers.

He added that students from other areas are advised to reach centres on time and carry the required documents to save themself from any last-minute troubles. He said that no arrangements for parents or other persons who accompany the candidates are made due to security reasons.

Manish Kumar, a commerce graduate, who is appearing for the exam said it is hard to control one’s nervousness that the exam is out the most difficult in the world. He added that he studied by himself for the exam for over a year and a half.

The candidates will appear for the offline exam in two shifts. They will appear for general studies exam in the morning shift from 9:30 to 11:30 and CSAT General studies (qualifying exam) paper from 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

