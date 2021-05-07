Punjab sees record 8,874 Covid infections, 154 fatalities

Punjab on Thursday reported a record 8,874 Covid cases taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

Fazilka registered a maximum positivity rate of 24.48%, followed by Mohali at 22.03%. The number of active cases rose to 66,568 as against 63,007 on Wednesday.

A maximum of 25 deaths were reported from Amritsar, 19 from Ludhiana, 15 from Patiala and 12 each from Jalandhar and Sangrur.

Ludhiana topped the chart with 1,257 fresh cases, followed by 942 in Mohali, 916 in Jalandhar, 847 in Bathinda, 492 in Amritsar, 373 in Fazilka and 259 in Sangrur, 294 in Gurdaspur, 224 in Ferozepur, 211 in Fazilka, 286 in Muktsar and 211 in Faridkot.

A total of 5,126 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 3,39,803, according to the bulletin.

There are 238 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,728 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 74,641 doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Thursday and 75,74,249 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far.

Traders booked for defying curbs

Patiala At least 50 members of different trader unions of Patiala were booked for holding protests defying Covid protocols and restrictions on Wednesday. On Thursday, most of the shopkeepers kept their shops open in violation of the government order. Police booked one Rakesh Gupta and 49 others under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.