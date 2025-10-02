Punjab set to become next major biz hub, says CM Bhagwant Mann

HT Correspondent Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during the inauguration of De Heus’s Animal Feed Plant in Rajpura on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said that Punjab is poised to become the next major business hub of the country, driven by industry-friendly policies.

Speaking at the inauguration of De Heus’s Animal Feed Plant in Rajpura, a multinational company based in the Netherlands, Mann pointed out his government’s efforts to boost industrial growth by improving the ease of doing business and attracting global investments.

Pointing to strong performance in food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, IT, and tourism, Mann said that Punjab is transforming into an industrial powerhouse, adding that investment proposals worth ₹1.23 lakh crore have been received since March 2022, with the potential to generate over 4.7 lakh jobs.

The CM said it was a matter of pride that global companies such as Nestlé, Claas, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio, and Danone have established operations in Punjab.

Lauding De Heus for investing ₹150 crore in the Rajpura facility, Mann said the plant would open new employment opportunities for local youth. The facility has an initial capacity of 180 kilo metric tonnes, expandable to 240 kilo metric tonnes, contributing to the company’s global animal feed capacity of 12 million tonnes.