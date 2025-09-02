Punjab: Shah dials CM Mann, takes stock of floods

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday morning and took stock of the flood situation in Punjab that has crippled normal life. According to sources in the chief minister’s office, Shah assured Mann of all possible central assistance to the state. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday morning and took stock of the flood situation in Punjab that has crippled normal life.

The CM is learnt to have demanded immediate financial aid from the Centre citing heavy loss in areas situated along the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. As many as 1,312 villages are inundated across Punjab, state minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said, adding Gurdaspur is the worst hit.

Speed up relief, rescue: Rahul to Centre, state

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Centre and the Punjab government to speed up relief and rescue operations there. “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” Rahul Gandhi stated on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged both governments to provide compensation to the affected people. Both Rahul and Priyanka called upon party workers and leaders to help the affected people. (With PTI inputs)