Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal’s meet on Sukhbir’s resignation on Nov 18

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2024 06:04 AM IST

According to Shiromani Akali Dal’s vice president Daljit Singh Cheema, the last election to the post of president and the organisational structure of the party was held on December 14, 2019. “Election is due next month,” he adds.

The working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will meet on November 18 to take a decision on the resignation tendered by president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said party’s vice president Daljit Singh Cheema on Saturday. He said working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar had convened an emergency meeting at the party’s headquarters here.

Sukhbir Singh Badal (ANI file)
Sukhbir Singh Badal (ANI file)

Cheema disclosed that the last election to the post of the president and the organisational structure of the party was held on December 14, 2019. The election is conducted every five years.

“Election is due next month. Sukhbir Badal has chosen to resign to clear the way for the conduct of this election,” he said, adding that a membership drive would be conducted following which circle delegates would be elected. The circle delegates will in turn choose district delegates who will elect the state delegates.

The state delegates, Cheema added, would constitute the general house that would elect the party president and office-bearers as well as the working committee.

