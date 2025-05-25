Punjab should get Yamuna water too: CM Bhagwant Mann at Niti Aayog meet

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged the water-sharing dispute with Haryana and a “biased” approach against the border state, as he denounced the Centre over the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Nangal dam and sought its immediate removal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at the meeting of the 10th governing council of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi. (PTI)

Raising concerns over the Union government’s treatment of Punjab at the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, Mann said that “discriminatory” actions against the state are “unjustified”.

In a statement, Mann said Punjab had no surplus water to give to any state and called for the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link (YSL) Canal instead of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal to allay the “grim” situation. “Instead of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, a Yamuna-Sutlej Link (YSL) Canal should be mooted. Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers are already water-deficient. There is a need to divert water from surplus to deficit basins,” the CM said.

Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the distribution of water with the AAP government refusing to share additional water from the Bhakra dam.

Mann argued that if Haryana claims water from the Ravi and Beas, Punjab has an equal right to Yamuna waters, and must be included in future negotiations, citing a pact under the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link project signed between the erstwhile Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on March 12, 1954, which had entitled the state to two-thirds of the Yamuna’s water.

He said that now, with the upgraded canal structure, Punjab is running short of water and even its share from the rivers is not enough to meet its needs.

The CM claimed Punjab had been very liberal in sharing water with the partner states to meet their drinking water and other needs, even as the state relied upon its groundwater reserves to meet its demands, particularly to irrigate the paddy.

As a result, the groundwater level in the state has depleted to a great extent, so much so that 115 blocks out of its 153 blocks (76.10%) are over-exploited, the highest among all states, Mann said.

The CM alleged that the BBMB, despite repeated requests, did not advise other partner states to regulate the release of water to Haryana, and as a result, it exhausted its share by March 30.

On humanitarian grounds, Punjab decided to release 4,000 cusecs of water to Haryana, however, the BBMB ignored Punjab’s interests and decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana despite serious objections, Mann added, terming the action against the spirit and provisions of the law and sought the BBMB be advised to restrain itself and act within the law.

The CM also claimed that officials of Punjab in the BBMB were being “marginalised” and “ignored” and sought that it be advised to adopt a transparent and neutral approach in its dealings with the two states.

On the deployment of the CISF at the Bhakra-Nangal dams, Mann said security of the dams has been the sole responsibility of the states since their construction.

He said the deployment by the Union ministry of power is an unnecessary step as there is no need to disturb a well-established operational setup as it further “degrades” the rights of Punjab with respect to these dams.