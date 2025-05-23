Mann opposes Centre’s move to deploy CISF at Nangal dam

Sangrur : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday objected to the Centre’s decision to deploy a contingent of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to secure the Nangal dam, stating that Punjab Police are already there for the security. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday objected to the Centre’s decision to deploy a contingent of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to secure the Nangal dam, stating that Punjab Police are already there for the security.

Questioning the Union government’s move, Mann asked what was the need to deploy CISF personnel when Punjab Police was already providing security at the dam. He termed the CISF deployment unnecessary and a financial burden to the state.

The CM, who was addressing a press conference in Sangrur, said that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Acknowledging the importance of maintaining good relations with the Centre in a federal structure, Mann said: “I will try to maintain good ties but if the Centre doesn’t agree with what we demand, then we are Punjabis, we will fight back.”

The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to provide security cover to the Nangal dam amid the standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been asked to make a security deposit of ₹8,58,69,600 in favour of the CISF, calculated at ₹2,90,100 per personnel.

The CM said that the state government would never pay this amount as it is a move aimed at stealing the water of the state by deploying the central forces on the dam. He said that they need everything from Punjab, including foodgrains, but on the other hand, they are trying to snatch the waters of the state through this action.

Terming the BBMB as a puppet of the BJP, Mann said it had violated its own constitution by calling meetings in haste under pressure of the BJP. “They say either the BBMB or Punjab will pay this money. What was the need for this when Punjab Police were already providing security to the dam for free? Why should we give money?” Mann questioned.

“I will strongly oppose this move. We will neither allow money to be given through the BBMB nor from the state exchequer of the Punjab government,” he said.

Mann also asked BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, if the Centre’s latest move came with their approval. “The Centre must withdraw this decision. The dam falls in Punjab’s jurisdiction. If Punjab can protect the international border, why can’t it protect the dam?” the CM asked.

So far, Punjab Police has been providing security at the Nangal dam, which is situated 13km downstream of the Bhakra dam. Mann on May 1 ordered the police to guard Nangal dam to prevent water from being released to Haryana.

All major political parties of Punjab on May 2 signalled political unity on the water-sharing row in an all-party meeting convened by the CM in Chandigarh.