Punjab: Showers bring relief for wheat growers in Malwa

Light showers in parts of south Malwa on Wednesday came as a relief for wheat growers.

A farmer showing lodging in the wheat crop after a storm at Diyon village in Bathinda district on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the rain was accompanied by wind in several areas, farmers said the drop in temperature had come as a breather as the prolonged long dry spell during the flowering and maturing period of the wheat crop could lead to a loss in yield.

Agricultural experts said if the low temperature remains for the next three weeks, a bumper produce can be expected.

Baldev Singh, a progressive farmer from Bathinda’s Bajak village, said the showers will not only enhance moisture levels but also bring down the day’s temperature. “The wheat is in the maturing stage. The sudden surge in the day temperature could have an adverse effect on the standing rabi crop, which is in the temperature-sensitive reproductive growth period,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Muktsar chief agriculture officer (CAO) Gurpreet Singh said the crop has entered the crucial stage of maturity and lower temperature is needed till March 22-25. “The light rainfall has certainly come as a relief to growers. A pan-India advisory has been issued to tackle dry and hot temperatures in the wheat growing regions. Though the situation in Punjab is not that critical, wheat growers have been advised to ensure light irrigation,” he said.

Ferozepur CAO Tejpal Singh said, “For three days, Ferozepur is witnessing windy conditions. We are keeping our fingers crossed amid the fluctuating weather. So far, wheat production remains unaffected.”